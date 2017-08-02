Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Hot Braves prospect Ozzie Albies is up, Aaron Judge's slide, Tuesday recap

Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado, Alex Bregman, Eduardo Nunez, Carlos Santana, Carlos Martinez and many more.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Ozzie Albies is up! How much will he help your team? And which other call-ups are worth monitoring?

We also discuss the recent struggles of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger and why this was somewhat predictable. Plus what do we expect from Manny Machado going forward? We also go with some "Hey Real Quick" and Michael Jackson-themed segments in the last 20 minutes of the show, plus look at today's matchups and grade your trades.

Here's what else we're talking about: on Wednesday's show   

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Jonah Keri Podcast