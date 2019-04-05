Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: How high should Trevor Bauer rank now? Plus news, notes, Week 3
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks ahead to Week 3.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Is Trevor Bauer the No. 3 starting pitcher? Is Robinson Cano done? Has Gary Sanchez become the No. 1 catcher for Fantasy?
On Friday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer try to figure out what are overreactions with just over one week of the season in the books.
Bauer was lifted after throwing seven no-hit innings Thursday night with eight strikeouts in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays. The flip side for Bauer was six walks and 117 pitches, which made it too crazy to let him take a shot at finishing a no-hitter.
"Should Trevor Bauer be the No. 3 pitcher in your rankings behind Scherzer and DeGrom?" Aizer asked.
"He's ahead of Chris Sale, I can tell you that," said White. "He's a candidate to finish third, sure. I'd still take Verlander over him. I'd still take Kluber over him. I think I'd still take Blake Snell over him, but he's in the discussion."
"We made jokes about him tinkering his way to not being good anymore," Cummings said, "but we didn't acknowledge the possibility that he could tinker his way to being the best pitcher in baseball."
We covered lots of other ground Friday, including Thursday's standouts (47:10) and the Most Added list before previewing Week 3 with two-start pitchers (52:00).
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
