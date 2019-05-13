Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: How Ryu? Weekend roundup; prospects are here; adds for Week 8
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting call-ups, hitters and pitchers to add for Week 8 and much more.
We spent so much time discussing how we should be viewing post-back injury Clayton Kershaw and 2018 breakout Walker Buehler that we all somehow missed the real ace of the powerhouse Dodgers. At least that's what it feels like on May 13, with the Dodgers leading the majors with 27 victories.
Hyun-Jin Ryu just won a lot of Fantasy players their Week 7 matchups with two stellar starts, and left the rest of the Fantasy world ruing the day we repeatedly passed on the 32-year-old Korean lefty in our drafts. Ryu is now 5-1 with a 1.72 ERA, 0.73 WHIP with three walks against 54 strikeouts.
Ryu's average draft position was No. 181 on Fantasy Pros, right after Harrison Bader and Jonathan Schoop.
"Go back even a couple of years, could you even imagine Hyun-Jin Ryu being the Dodgers workhorse? You wondered if he'd even be decent again. He was coming back from some awful injuries," Scott White says.
"He's not quite as good as a 1.72 earned run average or 0.73 WHIP, but he's still looking like ace material here."
Adam Aizer and White try to figure out where Ryu currently should rank among the top pitchers in Fantasy.
We also discuss some interesting call-ups (23:30), big injuries (18:30), the most added list (25:30) and we play "Start, Sit or Drop" (32:00) for Joey Votto, Travis Shaw, Jose Ramirez and Daniel Murphy.
We include SP talk (39:00) for the remainder of the show, beginning with the studs and getting into those you might actually be able to add. Who is the best Cubs pitcher? Best Dodgers pitcher? We're buying Frankie Montas now. Should you add Spencer Turnbull? Zach Davies?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
