Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Humidor update and Tuesday standouts

From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding and who should be left on the waiver wire, and we've got an update on the humidor's effect in Arizona.

Jack Flaherty was brilliant but may not stay in the rotation, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't add him. We'll tell you who to pick up, who to drop and what you may have missed from Tuesday's games.

We finally got stolen bases from our steals sources, and we may have gotten some information on the Angels bullpen. We'll sort it all out for you on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Also on today's show:

