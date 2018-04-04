Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Humidor update and Tuesday standouts
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding and who should be left on the waiver wire, and we've got an update on the humidor's effect in Arizona.
Jack Flaherty was brilliant but may not stay in the rotation, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't add him. We'll tell you who to pick up, who to drop and what you may have missed from Tuesday's games.
We finally got stolen bases from our steals sources, and we may have gotten some information on the Angels bullpen. We'll sort it all out for you on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
Also on today's show:
- Another big day for Tim Anderson
- Cole Hamels' odd start
- Humidor talk!
- Scott's rankings risers
- Who is this Christian Villanueva guy!?
Subscribe for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...