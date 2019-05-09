Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Is Michael Brantley this good? Rankings movers, Buy or Sell, SPs to add

Chris Sale is officially awesome again, but what about some other starting pitchers who were impressive Wednesday and might be available in your leagues (7:50) such as Kyle Gibson, Brad Peacock and Brandon Woodruff.

We discuss which of them you should prioritize and lots of pitching on Thursday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, but there are bats to talk about, too. Prominent among them is Michael Brantley (5:00), whose OPS is a booming .988 after a double-dong night against the Royals.

"He is now the No. 6 outfielder in points leagues, No. 4 in Roto. What do you think, buy sell or hold, Michael Brantley?" asks host Adam Aizer.

"I get the sell thing given his injury history, but in terms of performance ... I think he's pretty much this good," Scott White says. "It's just that if you are selling him you should get something really good in return.

"It would probably mean he's my ticket to getting a high-end pitcher because that's the main thing I'd be trying to trade for right now. I think everybody out there listening is thinking I could really use another pitcher."

We also cover: news and notes (26:00); Buy or Sell (33:00) for Christian Yelich, Josh Hader, J.D. Martinez, Tyler Glasnow and more; bullpen updates (44:40); rankings movers (47:10) like Hunter Dozier and Mike Minor moving up and Yu Darvish moving down. And we finish the show recapping some lousy SP performances from Wednesday (55:00), discussing Hunter Renfroe and previewing today's matchups (59:30)

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com