Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Is the sophomore slump real?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener emails.
What do Eric Hosmer, Brett Lawrie, Carlos Correa, Wil Myers and Trea Turner have in common? All experienced a "sophomore slump" and did not meet Draft Day expectations after big rookie seasons. The sophomore slump is real and needs to be considered.
On today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we take a look at some of last year's top rookies and discuss who we're concerned about in 2018. Does Aaron Judge qualify? Will Cody Bellinger see a dip in production? Adam and Scott are both concerned about Paul DeJong.
Also on today's show:
- Would the presence of a humidor in Arizona knock Paul Goldschmidt down in the draft?
- Is Eugenio Suarez worth drafting?
- Fantasy combos! Sale and Bellinger or Bryant and deGrom? Harper and Lindor or Correa and Freeman?
- Discussing the best SPARPs (Starting Pitcher as Relief Pitcher)
- Plenty of listener emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
