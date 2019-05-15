Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Jose Ramirez talk; more call-ups; everything from Tuesday

Prospect call-ups are dominating much of the news around MLB with Austin Riley and Keston Hiura among them. We're nearly all prospect hounds in Fantasy because these high-end guys can be league-winners, so we have those two well analyzed here -- Riley and Hiura.

But there's so much else to discuss on Wednesday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, including one of the earliest names called in March Fantasy drafts -- Jose Ramirez (14:25). The breakout star of 2018 went cold down the stretch last season, and is limping along with a .601 OPS through 41 games this season, even after homering Tuesday in a Cleveland rout.

Chris Towers says there's nothing obvious with Ramirez.

"When you dig into the numbers, he's probably been a little unlucky ... There are signs of hope, but we've said the chances of him returning value on that third overall pick are pretty much slim to none, but the chance for him being worth a first- or second-round pick, I think there's still a pretty good chance of that."

"I own Ramirez in two leagues .. and I am taking the wait it out approach and hope that this guy gets crazy hot," said host Adam Aizer.

We shall see. That approach worked well for a guy we were similarly worried about last week -- Kris Bryant, who is now on a tear.

We also talk about Tuesday standouts (27:30) like Vlad Guerrero and some possible clarity in the Red Sox bullpen. We also wonder if it's time to sell high on some of the best of 2019 like George Springer and Cody Bellinger (36:00); deep-league options (41:00) and review the noteworthy pitching performances (43:00). Where are we on Jack Flaherty? Kyle Gibson? Kyle Hendricks? Brandon Woodruff? And finally a look at today's matchups to end the show.

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com