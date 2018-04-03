Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Kenley Jansen concerns, players to add
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
Kenley Jansen is walking batters, allowing home runs and rubbing his shoulder, all while dealing with diminished velocity and generating few swinging strikes. There is cause for concern, but don't freak out. We'll tell you what we think about Jansen before getting into Monday's standout hitters and pitchers. Should you add Tyler Mahle or Reynaldo Lopez? Is Hanley Ramirez really going to be a stolen base source?
Also on today's show:
-Welington Castillo is underrated
-Why is BABIP important when evaluating players?
-Which starting pitchers are we considering dropping?
-The best and worst hitters of the first few games of the season
-Previewing today's games with start or sit advice
