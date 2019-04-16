Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Kershaw's return, struggling stars like Kris Bryant, early trends

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Sure, we break down Clayton Kershaw's first start of the season and Christian Yelich's three-home barrage Monday night. But on Tuesday's Fantasy Baseball Today, Scott White, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer have much more to cover, including under-powered Aprils from Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman.

Bryant's slow start (24:50) has been magnified as the Cubs have stumbled out of the gate. The 2016 National League MVP has one homer and six RBI in 55 at-bats so far with an increased ground-ball rate, and that's after an injury shortened 2018 that featured only 13 homers in 389 at-bats.

"I'm a little concerned, yeah, but at the same time it still could turn around pretty quickly," White said. "It's still a small sample. It's hard to know what to make of it, but it's just a little more concerning because of the recent history."

We also answer your questions about Peeps (34:50), Hunter Dozier (39:22), Travis Shaw and more. We also discuss stash candidates (42:00), players you shouldn't have given up on (45:30) and yesterday's SPs (53:00) like Yusei Kikuchi, Luis Castillo, Freddy Peralta and Joey Lucchesi.

