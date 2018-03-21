Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: More sleepers and breakouts

Every year (and for every sport) we talk about sleepers and breakouts, and with good reason. Fantasy owners need to know who the analysts love and who they are avoiding, and that's what we'll tell you on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

On Tuesday's episode we went through Heath Cummings' sleepers and breakouts, and today we are putting Scott White on the spot.

Also on today's show:

How to approach starting pitcher if you have the second overall pick, or a similarly early pick



Potential save candidates you can take late in drafts



Drafting in deep leagues



Joey Gallo's new approach



Some Spring Training risers including Lucas Giolito and Marco Estrada



