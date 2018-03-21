Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: More sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s episode.
Every year (and for every sport) we talk about sleepers and breakouts, and with good reason. Fantasy owners need to know who the analysts love and who they are avoiding, and that's what we'll tell you on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
On Tuesday's episode we went through Heath Cummings' sleepers and breakouts, and today we are putting Scott White on the spot.
Also on today's show:
- How to approach starting pitcher if you have the second overall pick, or a similarly early pick
- Potential save candidates you can take late in drafts
- Drafting in deep leagues
- Joey Gallo's new approach
- Some Spring Training risers including Lucas Giolito and Marco Estrada
Download and subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen. It's the best way to get through a long season and get an edge on your competition.
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...