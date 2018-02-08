Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Oldies but goodies? Gauging value of veteran players
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
Baseball is a young man's game, but that doesn't preclude players in their mid-30's from being dominant Fantasy assets.
On today's episode of our Podcast, we discuss the outlooks of eight older players, including a formerly elite first baseman, a DH who continues to be a premier home-run hitter and a free-agent outfielder who might not have anything left in the tank.
Here's what else you'll hear:
- Did Ian Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera simply have bad luck last year?
- Why are people avoiding Adrian Beltre in the early rounds?
- How deep is third base this season?
- An interesting discussion on relief pitcher strategy
- Tips for AL-only drafts
