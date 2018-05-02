Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Outfielders and relievers to add

We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from underrated outfielders.

While the Braves are slow to commit to Mike Soroka, you should commit a bench spot on your Fantasy team to this young pitching prospect.

Meanwhile, we're tracking some encouraging signs from several outfielders who need to be owned in more leagues. Is Kevin Pillar one of those outfielders? Find out on today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast and get some updated bullpen news as well.

Also on today's show:

  • Worryometer Wednesday for three disappointing outfielders
  • Grade the Trade!
  • Sonny Gray or Tyson Ross rest of season?
  • What the data tells us about Nick Castellanos
  • We're ranking the aces who pitched on Tuesday night. Is Clayton Kershaw still the best starting pitcher?  
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories