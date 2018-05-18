Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Players (including prospects) to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more on today’s episode.
Whether you're focusing on winning next week or looking to stash a prospect who will help down the road, this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast covers all the bases and recaps the important performances from Thursday's games.
Is now the time to sell David Price? Is Matt Boyd a thing? And if you could have any two players from the same MLB team, which Fantasy duo would you choose?
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Some players you can drop if you need to free up a roster spot
- A look at the Most Added list
- Why Scott is encouraged by Kenta Maeda
- Previewing today's matchups
- Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
