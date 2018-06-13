Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Players to be worried about
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast crew agrees.
Worried about Ozzie Albies, Miguel Sano, Willson Contreras, and Carlos Martinez? Well, you're in luck, because it's Worry-O-Meter Wednesday on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast! We'll be discussing a number of slumping players including those we are genuinely concerned about, and those who will be just fine. And if you're looking for replacements for Miguel Cabrera, we've got you covered with some free agents and buy low candidates to consider.
Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
-Seriously, how good is Mike Trout?
-Ranking Dodgers outfielders (and Max Muncy)
-A few more minor leaguers have been called up
-What you need to know about Chase Anderson's awesome start
-Anyone interested in Brian Anderson?
