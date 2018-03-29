Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Players to scout as the season opens

Be aggressive on the waiver wire! Don't be afraid to drop players with low upside to pick up an exciting player with a high ceiling.

On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll give you an extensive list of players who are available now but could be scooped up if we see positive signs early in the season. From shallow-league candidates like Steven Matz to deep league candidates like Jake Junis, find out who has our attention.

Also on today's show:

Debuting our walk-up music!



Recapping a controversial commissioner decision in one of our Podcast leagues



Replacements for Salvador Perez



Jonah Keri joins to the show to talk baseball



More bullpen news



