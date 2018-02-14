Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Players we love on Valentine's Day; effects of humidor in Arizona
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact the Diamondbacks in Fantasy.
Feel the love! Not even the news of a humidor in Arizona can stop us from talking about our favorite players for 2018.
Scott loves Zack Godley. Heath loves Wilson Ramos. Find out who Chris and Adam love this year on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
Of course we'll discuss the impact the humidor could have on Diamondbacks hitters and pitchers, and we've got plenty more for you on today's show including our thoughts on our recent roto draft.
Also on today's show:
- Is Paul Goldschmidt still a first-round pick?
- Buy or sell
- How to prioritize steals in your leagues
- How your strategies should change depending on format
- Favorite breakouts for 2018
If you're looking to dominate your league this year, subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
