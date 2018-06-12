Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Players with huge upside rest of season

Got a Fantasy team that can't seem to move up in the standings? What you need is Fantasy baseball hero, a player to carry your squad on his back for a month or two! Just last season, Josh Donaldson hit 23 home runs with a 1.121 OPS in his final 51 games. Can he do it again? If not him, then who? On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll give you a list of names to look for in trade. Some may be obvious, but others may surprise you.

Also on today's show:

-Anyone buying Steven Wright?

-A couple of prospects are called up

-Does Carlos Carrasco have a good fastball?

-Grade the Trade!

-Which current MLB players are headed for the Hall of Fame?