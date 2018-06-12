Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Players with huge upside rest of season
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you do just that.
Got a Fantasy team that can't seem to move up in the standings? What you need is Fantasy baseball hero, a player to carry your squad on his back for a month or two! Just last season, Josh Donaldson hit 23 home runs with a 1.121 OPS in his final 51 games. Can he do it again? If not him, then who? On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll give you a list of names to look for in trade. Some may be obvious, but others may surprise you.
Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
-Anyone buying Steven Wright?
-A couple of prospects are called up
-Does Carlos Carrasco have a good fastball?
-Grade the Trade!
-Which current MLB players are headed for the Hall of Fame?
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...