Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Power bats; "Fooled You!" Regulators; Tuesday recap

Is Cody Bellinger already the clear favorite to lead the majors in home runs this season?

On Wednesday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, Chris Towers was sure enough to take the sweet-swinging Dodger over all the other contenders combined. A 14-homer, 1.397 OPS start in his first 109 at-bats of the season is pretty convincing.

Power hitters are always a popular part of the Podcast, especially after a "double-dong" night, as Heath Cummings calls them. Franmil Reyes did that Tuesday night, again stirring interest in a big slugger who hits the ball really hard when he's on a roll.

Even better, Jesus Aguilar hit his third dong in two nights, But he is already almost universally owned.

But what about picking up Jeff McNeil or Max Kepler, both owned in more than 70 percent of leagues. Host Adam Aizer wasn't so enthused about either option.

"McNeil is leading the National League in batting average. He is is the ninth best second baseman in points leagues and 18th in Roto," Aizer said, but "it is a very empty .370."

Kepler used a huge weekend against the Orioles to fatten his stats to a healthier seven homers and strong .920 OPS.

"Maybe this is Max Kepler finally figuring it out after a couple of years of tweaking," Towers said.

"I can't get over that half of Kepler's home runs have come against Baltimore, maybe the worst pitching staff in baseball history," Aizer said. "They gave up the most home runs before May in baseball history."

Aside from a discussion over the general worth of Foreigner's music, we talked about Griffin Canning's debut, perhaps a new closer in Texas, bullpen issues (6:00), some fun emails (16:000). It also was Demotion Day for three key players (23:30). We've also got hitters you might want to add (27:30) such as Reyes and Harrison Bader. Then it's time for "FOOLED YOU!" (34:10) as we debate if the hot starts of guys like Daniel Vogelbach, Domingo Santana and Joc Pederson were legit or if we were fooled ... Ranking aces (46:20), Team Name Tuesday on a Wednesday (50:00), ranking near-aces (53:00), fringy SPs (53:40) and Fantasy Regulators (57:10)!

