Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Power bats; "Fooled You!" Regulators; Tuesday recap
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong Franmil Reyes and much more.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Is Cody Bellinger already the clear favorite to lead the majors in home runs this season?
On Wednesday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, Chris Towers was sure enough to take the sweet-swinging Dodger over all the other contenders combined. A 14-homer, 1.397 OPS start in his first 109 at-bats of the season is pretty convincing.
Power hitters are always a popular part of the Podcast, especially after a "double-dong" night, as Heath Cummings calls them. Franmil Reyes did that Tuesday night, again stirring interest in a big slugger who hits the ball really hard when he's on a roll.
Even better, Jesus Aguilar hit his third dong in two nights, But he is already almost universally owned.
But what about picking up Jeff McNeil or Max Kepler, both owned in more than 70 percent of leagues. Host Adam Aizer wasn't so enthused about either option.
"McNeil is leading the National League in batting average. He is is the ninth best second baseman in points leagues and 18th in Roto," Aizer said, but "it is a very empty .370."
Kepler used a huge weekend against the Orioles to fatten his stats to a healthier seven homers and strong .920 OPS.
"Maybe this is Max Kepler finally figuring it out after a couple of years of tweaking," Towers said.
"I can't get over that half of Kepler's home runs have come against Baltimore, maybe the worst pitching staff in baseball history," Aizer said. "They gave up the most home runs before May in baseball history."
Aside from a discussion over the general worth of Foreigner's music, we talked about Griffin Canning's debut, perhaps a new closer in Texas, bullpen issues (6:00), some fun emails (16:000). It also was Demotion Day for three key players (23:30). We've also got hitters you might want to add (27:30) such as Reyes and Harrison Bader. Then it's time for "FOOLED YOU!" (34:10) as we debate if the hot starts of guys like Daniel Vogelbach, Domingo Santana and Joc Pederson were legit or if we were fooled ... Ranking aces (46:20), Team Name Tuesday on a Wednesday (50:00), ranking near-aces (53:00), fringy SPs (53:40) and Fantasy Regulators (57:10)!
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...