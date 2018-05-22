Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Ranking impact rookies; answering listener questions

We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener questions and much more on Tuesday’s show.

Rookies have thrived so far with Gleyber Torres, Walker Buehler and Ronald Acuna among the impact rookies we've seen the first two months of the 2018 season.

Now it's time to rank some of the rookies, including the youngest player in baseball who homered in his first career start. And we have plenty more to cover on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today as we discuss Monday's standouts and read plenty of your emails.

Also on today's show:

Our Latest Stories