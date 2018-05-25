Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Ranking Reyes, Week 10 help and Fantasy Math

Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you up on what you may have missed from Thursday’s games.

As Fantasy owners await the 2018 debut of Alex Reyes, they are left wondering what will happen in the Cardinals rotation. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we'll share some insight on that situation and discuss Reyes' value in 2018 and beyond. Is he more valuable than Clayton Kershaw in a keeper league? As always, we are recapping the previous day's action which included Dylan Bundy's outstanding start, Danny Duffy's encouraging outing and another home run from Austin Meadows.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Fantasy Math! It's a game that's much more fun than it sounds
  • Starting pitchers to add for next week
  • Outfielders with stolen base potential
  • A look at the Most Added list
  • Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
