Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Ranking Reyes, Week 10 help and Fantasy Math
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you up on what you may have missed from Thursday’s games.
As Fantasy owners await the 2018 debut of Alex Reyes, they are left wondering what will happen in the Cardinals rotation. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we'll share some insight on that situation and discuss Reyes' value in 2018 and beyond. Is he more valuable than Clayton Kershaw in a keeper league? As always, we are recapping the previous day's action which included Dylan Bundy's outstanding start, Danny Duffy's encouraging outing and another home run from Austin Meadows.
- Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Fantasy Math! It's a game that's much more fun than it sounds
- Starting pitchers to add for next week
- Outfielders with stolen base potential
- A look at the Most Added list
- Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...