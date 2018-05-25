Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Ranking Reyes, Week 10 help and Fantasy Math

As Fantasy owners await the 2018 debut of Alex Reyes, they are left wondering what will happen in the Cardinals rotation. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we'll share some insight on that situation and discuss Reyes' value in 2018 and beyond. Is he more valuable than Clayton Kershaw in a keeper league? As always, we are recapping the previous day's action which included Dylan Bundy's outstanding start, Danny Duffy's encouraging outing and another home run from Austin Meadows.

