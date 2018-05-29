Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Relievers, prospects and more players to add
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
We hope you had a healthy dose of barbecues, relaxation and Joe Musgrove/Ross Stripling/Jose Altuve/Matt Carpenter/Christian Yelich over your Memorial Day weekend.
In case you missed the important Fantasy Baseball news, our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast is here get you caught up and tell you which relievers and prospects you need to pick up. Yes, there's a Bieber in baseball! Cleveland starting pitcher Shane Bieber is more than just a great name. He might be a great addition to your Fantasy team.
Also on today's show:
- Recapping some of the best performances from the past few days of baseball
- A look at the Most Added list
- Sorting out the Pittsburgh outfield
- Ryan Tepera's value
- Answering your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
