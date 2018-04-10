Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Slow starters and Archer's road struggles
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried about on today’s show.
If you own Chris Archer or just about any Cleveland Indians or Chicago Cubs hitter, your season may be off to a frustrating start, but it's baseball and slumps happen. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we're discussing which players are simply in a cold stretch and which players are generating concern. And while I will continue to passionately make the case to sit Archer in tough road matchups, I don't think I'm going to get much buy-in from Heath and Chris.
If you want great debate and good Fantasy Baseball fun make sure you subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
-Reacting to great starts from Dylan Bundy and Jakob Junis
-Should you add Steve Pearce?
-Zack Godley is a rankings riser
-Important bullpen developments
-An awesome round of Team Name Tuesday
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...