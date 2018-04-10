Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Slow starters and Archer's road struggles

If you own Chris Archer or just about any Cleveland Indians or Chicago Cubs hitter, your season may be off to a frustrating start, but it's baseball and slumps happen. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we're discussing which players are simply in a cold stretch and which players are generating concern. And while I will continue to passionately make the case to sit Archer in tough road matchups, I don't think I'm going to get much buy-in from Heath and Chris.

Also on today's show:

-Reacting to great starts from Dylan Bundy and Jakob Junis

-Should you add Steve Pearce?

-Zack Godley is a rankings riser

-Important bullpen developments

-An awesome round of Team Name Tuesday