Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Surging hitters and rookie pitchers
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which streaking hitters are we most excited about?
Matt Adams, Odubel Herrera and Nomar Mazara are crushing baseballs right now, and Leonys Martin's new batted ball profile has caught our attention.
On Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we'll tell you which performances we're buying and which ones we're selling. And we're bringing the fun today as Scott and Chris square off on Fantasy Feud!
Also on today's show:
- Are we worried about Jeff Samardzija?
- What to do with Matt Olson
- Ian Happ hit two homers! Do we care?
- Fernando Romero is moving up the rankings
- The Fantasy Regulators solve your league disputes
