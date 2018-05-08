Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Surging hitters and rookie pitchers

Matt Adams, Odubel Herrera and Nomar Mazara are crushing baseballs right now, and Leonys Martin's new batted ball profile has caught our attention.

On Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we'll tell you which performances we're buying and which ones we're selling. And we're bringing the fun today as Scott and Chris square off on Fantasy Feud!

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: