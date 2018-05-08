Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Surging hitters and rookie pitchers

Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which streaking hitters are we most excited about?

Matt Adams, Odubel Herrera and Nomar Mazara are crushing baseballs right now, and Leonys Martin's new batted ball profile has caught our attention.

On Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we'll tell you which performances we're buying and which ones we're selling. And we're bringing the fun today as Scott and Chris square off on Fantasy Feud!

Also on today's show:

