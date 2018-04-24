Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Surprising stats for April including Didi Gregorius, Joey Votto, Evan Gattis

Didi Gregorius leads baseball in RBI, Joey Votto and Evan Gattis have combined for one home run, and the middle of the Rangers order has been underwhelming. These are some of the statistical oddities we're reviewing on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

You'll also hear which hitters and pitchers have surprised our analysts thus far and plenty from Monday's action such as why Tyler Skaggs was benched in most leagues before his brilliant outing.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: