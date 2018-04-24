Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Surprising stats for April including Didi Gregorius, Joey Votto, Evan Gattis
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats we’ve seen thus far such as Trevor Story’s steals and Joey Votto’s lack of extra base hits.
Didi Gregorius leads baseball in RBI, Joey Votto and Evan Gattis have combined for one home run, and the middle of the Rangers order has been underwhelming. These are some of the statistical oddities we're reviewing on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
You'll also hear which hitters and pitchers have surprised our analysts thus far and plenty from Monday's action such as why Tyler Skaggs was benched in most leagues before his brilliant outing.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Reacting to Walker Buehler's first start
- Carlos Carrasco's terrific start to the season continues
- Are we buying Mitch Haniger?
- The Fantasy Regulators settle your league debates
- How many players have five or more home runs and five or more steals? The list may surprise you
