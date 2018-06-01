Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: The best hitters for May start with (top five?) Jose Ramirez

As we move into the third month of the MLB season, let's take a look back at May and discuss the best hitters at each position. You'll find Jose Ramirez as the leader at both second base and third base, prompting us to wonder if he is a top-five player in Fantasy at this point.

Who else stood out in May? Some of the names may surprise you. We'll also get you ready for next week as we suggest pitchers to stream and hitters to add.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: