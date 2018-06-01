Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: The best hitters for May start with (top five?) Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters who led their positions in Fantasy points last month.
As we move into the third month of the MLB season, let's take a look back at May and discuss the best hitters at each position. You'll find Jose Ramirez as the leader at both second base and third base, prompting us to wonder if he is a top-five player in Fantasy at this point.
Who else stood out in May? Some of the names may surprise you. We'll also get you ready for next week as we suggest pitchers to stream and hitters to add.
- Reacting to injuries to Alex Reyes and Clayton Kershaw
- What does Shane Bieber's MLB future look like?
- Brandon Nimmo or Austin Meadows?
- Buy or Sell with Josh Donaldson, Madison Bumgarner and more
- Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
