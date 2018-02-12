Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: The importance of innings
We react to the new trends in starting pitching, compare a couple of elite shortstops and answer your emails on today's show.
Chris Sale led baseball with 214.3 innings pitched last season, the lowest since 1901 excluding strike-shortened seasons. What does this mean for Fantasy? Does it open the door for certain starting pitchers to enter elite territory?
In addition to our starting pitcher discussion, we've got plenty more for you on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast including player comparisons, player debates and the latest MLB news.
Also on today's show:
- Why Adam is so high on Jacob deGrom
- Could Yasiel Puig be underrated this season?
- Should you spend an early pick on Trea Turner or wait for Starling Marte?
- Interesting player debates late in the episode
- Closers who could quickly lose their jobs
