Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Trendy pitchers, Andrus replacements and new saves sources

Thursday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast was a busy one complete with trade talk and a thorough analysis of the most added starting pitchers. We also tackled the major stories that developed on Wednesday, so Elvis Andrus owners should pay attention. If you own Andrus and you're specifically looking for steals or simply need a reliable shortstop, we are here to help you with options to add or acquire via trade. Meanwhile, if you're frustrated with your closer and need some saves, take a look at Keynan Middleton and a couple of volatile bullpens that are worth monitoring.

Our Podcast is your ticket to league dominance! Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

-Zack Wheeler or Nick Pivetta?

-Buy low and sell high candidates

-Is Javier Baez breaking out?

-Players we are beginning to worry about such as Chris Taylor and Robbie Ray

-Analyzing Ozzie Albies' season thus far