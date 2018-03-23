Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Trying new draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the results!
Before you get your actual Fantasy Baseball drafts started, I strongly recommended doing at least one mock draft to help formulate your plan and better understand positional scarcity. The more mocks you participate in, the more strategies you can attempt before settling on your preferred approach. Well, earlier this week I strayed from my typical approach in a head-to-head points league mock draft, and I hated it! Scott White did the same thing and also wasn't pleased with the results. Find out what we tried and why we're unlikely to do it again.
Also on today's show:
-Should Jose Abreu still be a third round pick in a points league?
-Why does Cody Bellinger make me a little nervous?
-Revisiting starting pitcher tiers
-Don't overlook the old guys when you draft. Jay Bruce, Adrian Beltre and the other veterans can still help
-We try to figure out how many syllables are in the word "junior." It's harder than you'd think
