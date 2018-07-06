Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Turner, Cueto and who to add for Week 16

We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16.

On the Friday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we're reviewing Thursday's best and worst performances while also looking ahead to Week 16 with two-start pitcher help.

 Is Trea Turner about to have a huge second half? Is Johnny Cueto's decreased velocity a major concern? These are just a couple of the questions we're answering to give you Fantasy owners an edge in your leagues.

Also on today's show:

