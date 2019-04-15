Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend roundup; are we buying these hitters? Most added list

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

The early season is producing lots of surprises, which is part of the fun. So which of these hitters are we are buying into (9:15) on Monday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with Scott White and Adam Aizer? Freddy Galvis? Alex Gordon? Leonys Martin?

And then there's Jesse Winker, a guy many of us liked (3:00) as a major sleeper hitter who started the season looking like a flagrant bust. But the Reds outfielder caught fire last week with four homers in five games, much to the chagrin of Fantasy players who dropped him after a 1-for-26 start.

"This is a big week for Winker," Aizer said. "He's got four lefties on the schedule. They've got four left-handed starters on the schedule, and I don't think they've faced a lefty starter all year."

"Yeah, it's a good idea to bench him for now if you can," White said. "Five-outfielder leagues you may not have a choice. But hopefully this is a sign of him turning it around and living up to the sleeper expectations I had for him and other people in the industry had for him."

The weekend standouts (17:40) we highlight included Chris Paddack and Elvis Andrus. We also look at the most-added list (23:00) and bullpen developments (28:00) in Boston, Milwaukee and Minnesota and more

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com