Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend roundup, closer updates, players to add, struggling SPs

We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling starting pitchers.

The cast is back together to wrap three days of action.

We've got some shakeup in bullpens, Trevor Cahill's rising stock, the return of Starling Marte and plenty more to get to on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. It's you're Weekend Roundup edition as Adam, Scott and Heath tell you who to add, drop and trade.

Also on today's show:

  • Underowned starting pitchers you can add to your team
  • More struggles from Justin Verlander and Jose Berrios
  • Ryan Braun's health, more trade rumors and other MLB notes
  • A look at the Most Added list
  • The importance of strikeouts when evaluating starting pitchers

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

