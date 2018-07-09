Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: What you may have missed over the weekend

Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we think on today’s show.

Pitching storylines dominated the Fantasy landscape over the weekend as Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Zimmermann and Anibal Sanchez are thriving and making us wonder if they have returned to Fantasy relevance.

Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker's promotion has us pumped up and a few other hitters are making some noise and are worthy of consideration for your rosters. We'll catch you up on what you may have missed over the weekend on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Also on today's show:

