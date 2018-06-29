Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Who to add for Week 15

On our Friday episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we're looking back at Thursday's standouts and looking ahead to Week 15 with two-start pitchers and hot hitters to add.

Jesus Aguilar and Javier Baez appear to be having legit breakout seasons, while Nathan Eovaldi's Week 15 matchups make him one of the most tempting two-start pitchers. We're also wondering when it's time to give up on frustrating hitters and if a couple of players returning from suspension are worth adding.

Also on today's show: