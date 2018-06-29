Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Who to add for Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you get ready for Week 15 and beyond.
On our Friday episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, we're looking back at Thursday's standouts and looking ahead to Week 15 with two-start pitchers and hot hitters to add.
Jesus Aguilar and Javier Baez appear to be having legit breakout seasons, while Nathan Eovaldi's Week 15 matchups make him one of the most tempting two-start pitchers. We're also wondering when it's time to give up on frustrating hitters and if a couple of players returning from suspension are worth adding.
- Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Is it time to drop Jon Gray?
- What's up with Jose Quintana?
- A prospect you need to add before it's too late
- Debating Chris Taylor's value
- Have you noticed Chris Davis' recent streak?
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...