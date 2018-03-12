Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Who to draft third overall, Trea Turner or Nolan Arenado?

For most Fantasy owners, the first two picks of a draft will be simple: Mike Trout and Jose Altuve, typically in that order. Then what?

Do you prefer the power of Nolan Arenado or the speed of Trea Turner? Or is there someone else you had in mind? On today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we tell you who we would take third overall in a rotiserrie or categories league and we also catch you up on what you may have missed over the weekend. There's an intriguing new steals source you can get late in drafts.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

The best and worst of spring training thus far



What Jorge Bonifacio's suspension means for the Royals lineup



Are we concerned about James Paxton's velocity?



What are our favorite categories? Batting average or on-base percentage? Wins or quality starts?



How to join the 2018 Podcast League!



