Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Worryometer for Kris Bryant and Bryce Harper; good, bad, ugly pitching performances
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the Worryometer, news and notes and much more.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
We've been admonished not to play Fantasy scared, but there's still plenty of room to worry, especially on Worryometer day. Or as host Adam Aizer bastardized it for Thursday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Thiryometer.
"Who's Thirried?" Aizer asked.
"That's not a word," Heath Cummings said.
Well, no, not in the wider world, but the way the third-base group of Kris Bryant, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Eugenio Suarez plus outfielder Bryce Harper have been going, it might work a bit.
Cummings and Scott White agreed there is growing room for worry about Bryant, who was a first-round player in Fantasy after his 2016 NL MVP season. Since then, however, there has been significant slippage, especially in a .225 start to this season, which shrinks his once-proud OPS to .767.
"I think he's going to be OK, but I'm getting a little concerned," Cummings said.
"He's building a little bit of a history in underachieving in this way, and that has me concerned." White said.
Bryant might be more worried than anyone if he ever plans to score a contract anything like his Las Vegas area friend Harper, who's quickly earning some boos along with his millions in Philly.
Check out what the crew had to say about Harper and the rest of the worry candidates.
Then they talked about Nick Senzel (25:10) and some other recent call-ups,bullpen updates (34:10) with Ian Kennedy and Ty Buttrey worth discussing. Also, The Good (39:00), The Bad (45:40) and The Ugly (49:30) pitching performances. Are we concerned about Blake Snell? Is Jon Lester legit? Should you drop Carlos Rodon? Plus quick thoughts on Danny Santana and Christian Vazquez (53:00) . And no, don't even compare Foreigner to Aerosmith, OK?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...