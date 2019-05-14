Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Worryometer with Nola, Bieber concerns? Legitimate breakouts, prospects

We mostly assumed Aaron Nola had already joined the ace category and that Shane Bieber was knocking on the door. So far neither has been so hot this season, and neither sparkled in taking losses Monday night.

On Tuesday's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, Scott White, Chris Towers and Adam Aizer employ the Worryometer on the two presumably premium arms. Nola is the bigger name, and was drafted 25th overall on Fantasy Pros. Now he's sporting a 4.86 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through his first nine starts of 2019.

"There doesn't seem to be anything physically wrong," Chris Tower says. "He's throwing as hard as he has in recent years. His pitch mix hasn't changed. There's no obvious sign except that his swinging strike rate has been cut from 12.4 percent to 8.2 percent, which takes him from solidly above average to solidly below average.

"He's just not pitching well, but I would take this as a buy-low opportunity because I believe in the talent and don't believe he's hurt."

Scott White is more hesitant: "I certainly wouldn't sell low on him because pitching, particularly high-end pitching, is so hard to find.

"But there's a realistic chance he doesn't get his command back this year."

What about Bieber? We go into that plus would-be breakouts of Josh Bell, Matt Boyd, Caleb Smith, Jorge Polanco, Mike Minor, Omar Narvaez, Eduardo Escobar and Tommy La Stella (31:00); news and notes (37:05) and bullpen updates including the mystery of Hector Neris (40:00). We also talk double dongs (47:10), Bryce Harper thoughts (50:00) and Team Name Tuesday (56:10).

