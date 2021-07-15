Finally! Baseball is back. Oh, and Red Sox top prospect Jarren Duran will be making his debut on Thursday. You can read more about him below, but I'll point out that his first series in the bigs comes with the short porch in Yankee Stadium. I'm predicting at least one home run during this four-game stretch.

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and, while we'll hear plenty of rumors that don't matter, it's fun to hear the Yankees are interested in Joey Gallo. Sure, they would have the highest strikeout rate for a team in MLB history, but just imagine Gallo in that ballpark. For his career, Gallo has a 50% fly ball rate with a 48% pull rate. Now that's a match made in heaven. The next two weeks should be fun!

Duran, Duran

Red Sox OF prospect Jarren Duran has been absolutely tearing it up in the minors this season and he's finally going to get his call up to the majors. He'll join a loaded Red Sox lineup right away on Thursday. The 24-year-old prospect was batting .270 in Triple-A with 15 homers and 12 steals so far this season. He has become known for his power and speed profile with 46 bags dating back to 2019. The power started to really flash in 2020, this year in spring training and then it carried over to the season.

Darren is 47% rostered in CBS leagues at the moment. He joins a Boston lineup that is currently third in runs scored -- that's great news for the counting stats.

Kelenic will get his second chance

The biggest prospect call up of the 2021 season was Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, but he failed to live up to the hype. Now, we'll get another chance to see Kelenic. According to Ryan Divish, beat writer for the Seattle Times, he all but confirmed to us on Twitter that Kelenic will be recalled to start the second half as well. Kelenic could be up as soon as this week. He's just 70% rostered.

Kelenic or Duran?

Scott views Duran behind both Kelenic and Wander Franco from both a floor and ceiling standpoint. Treat someone like Duran as a Fantasy Baseball lottery ticket. If I'm deciding between Luis Robert returning to the White Sox in August or Duran, I'm waiting patiently for Robert.

More news and notes

The MLB extended Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer's administrative leave to July 27, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Angels signed OF Adam Eaton to a major-league contract Wednesday.

Closer updates

Orioles: Do we really have any idea? The past three saves have been Cole Sulser, Dillon Tate, Adam Plutko. However, Paul Fry has the best underlying numbers. Your guess is as good as ours at this point.

Red Sox: Matt Barnes has been dominant, but rumors about Craig Kimbrel coming back to Boston are heating up.

Yankees: Arolid Chapman… I guess? Chad Green has their last save, got ripped on Sunday, and now Zach Britton is returning. Chapman is one of the pitchers I'm most concerned about heading into the second half. He has looked like a completely different pitcher since the MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.

Rays: Diego Castillo has their last two saves. Pete Fairbanks kind of had a chance there for a few weeks but blew it. Andrew Kittredge, Collin McHugh, and J.P. Feyereisen are all awesome for ratios and strikeouts.

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano has the job for now.

White Sox: Liam Hendriks has been lock down as expected with 23 saves.

Cleveland: James Karinchak has the past two saves and nine overall. Emanuel Clase has 11.

Tigers: Gregory Soto has their latest save, Jose Cisnero has the two before that. Push comes to shove, we'll bank on Cisnero in the second half.

Royals: Scott Barlow has their past two saves and then gave up five earned in two appearances since. Barlow has the best stuff.

Twins: Hansel Robles has nine saves and 13 holds. Taylor Rogers has eight of each but they basically split. However, Minnesota is 11 games under .500 and could look to trade one.

Astros: Ryan Pressly has been dominant and a revelation for those who drafted him in the middle rounds.

Angels: Raisel Iglesias has 19 saves and is locked in to the job.

Athletics: Lou Trivino leads the team with 14 saves and seems to be locked in.

Mariners: Kendall Graveman leads the team with eight saves, but Paul Sewald has two of the past three saves for the team (and a K/9 over 15). Sewald is just 12% rostered.

Rangers: Ian Kennedy has 15 saves but he is a prime trade candidate. Spencer Patton pitched the eighth inning in their most recent save and has a 2.92 ERA with a 11.7 K/9. Patton could immediately have big-time value if Kennedy gets dealt.

Braves: Will Smith has 18 saves. He's the unquestioned closer.

Marlins: Yimi Garcia has 13 saves but a 6.57 ERA in 14 appearances since the start of June and he also could be traded. Who's up next? Anthony Bender has a 1.84 ERA and their most recent save with a 12 K/9. He is just 10% rostered.

Mets: Edwin Diaz has 19 saves and he's locked in.

Phillies: Ranger Suarez has their last two saves, recorded the final 7 outs on Sunday (45 pitches) and is just 26% rostered. Maybe they look to acquire somebody?

Nationals: Brad Hand 19 saves.

Cubs: Craig Kimbrel has 20 saves, but could be moved at the deadline. Andrew Chafin pitched the eighth in their most recent save and could be the next man up.

Reds: Heath Hembree got saves last Friday and Saturday and Josh Osich got it Sunday with Hembree unavailable. This could all change once Teejay Antone and Lucas Sims return.

Brewers: Josh Hader has 21 saves and is back to his dominant self.

Pirates: Richard Rodriguez has 12 saves, but could be moved at the deadline. Will Bednar pitched the eighth in each of the last two saves for PIT. He could be the next man up.

Cardinals: Alex Reyes is 20 for 20 on saves.

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria has their past three saves, all in July, but could definitely be moved at the deadline. Noe Ramirez has pitched the eighth in two of those games

Rockies: Daniel Bard has 14 saves, but could be moved as well. Carlos Estevez has pitched the eighth in three of their last four saves.

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen 21 saves.

Padres: Mark Melancon leads the MLB with 27 saves.

Giants: Jake McGee has their last three saves (19 on the season). Tyler Rogers has 10 saves and 17 holds.

MLB trade rumors