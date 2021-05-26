In the year of the pitcher, it would only make sense that Rich Hill is back on track. At the ripe age of 41, Hill went out and pitched the best game of his career on Tuesday, striking out 13 against the Royals. I'll let you read more about it below, but the guy is on some run over his last six starts.

Tuesday was a busy night for hitters as well. Vladimir Guerrero and Shohei Ohtani continued to be studs, but I'd like to highlight two other names: Josh Bell and Joc Pederson. Bell added two more hits, including a home run, and all of a sudden he's batting .294 with four home runs in May. He's still hitting the ball on the ground too much, but we're witnessing the turnaround. The same could be said for Pederson, who blasted two home runs and is batting .369 in 17 games since returning from the IL. He's only 35% rostered if you're in need of an outfielder.

King of the Hill

Rays SP Rich Hill wasn't given much love as a Fantasy sleeper this offseason after a down 2020 combined with concerns about his age also at the forefront. Maybe that's what brought out the best in him, or maybe the Rays just know something we don't about how to get the most out of their starting pitching. Hill was dominant again on Tuesday against the Royals, going eight innings while allowing just two earned runs on six hits. He didn't walk a single batter and racked up a career-high 13 strikeouts.

The underlying numbers were even more impressive. Hill induced an absurd 27 whiffs on just 99 pitches. He finished with a 46 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs) rate. It was arguably the most dominant start of the 41-year-old's career. More surprising was the fact that 18 of those whiffs came on his fastball. Now over his last six starts, Hill has a 1.29 ERA with 44 strikeouts in just 35 2/3 innings.

Hill remains just 75% rostered. Scott views him as more than just a must-roster player right now -- he's a must-start player regardless of matchup.

More news and notes

Worryometer Wednesday

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon had another 0-fer (going 0 for 3) and he is now batting .227 with a .662 OPS. Under the hood, the numbers look like this: .230 xBA, .379 xSLG with a 51% FB rate and a 19% strikeout rate. He's already been on the IL twice with separate groin and knee injuries. Rendon hasn't had a chance to get in a groove due to the IL stints. However, he's been so consistent to this point that he remains high up on Scott's rankings. Just like Chris with Luis Castillo (at least until recently), Scott is not dropping him in his rankings and I agree with him. Instead, he's a buy-low candidate. Worryometer reading (on a scale of 1-10): 2

Reds 3B/SS Eugenio Suarez hit his 10th homer on Tuesday but also added three strikeouts to his growing tally. He is now batting .150 with a whopping 34% strikeout rate. His quality of contact is way down and he has a .187 xBA, which is in the bottom 3% among all MLB batters. He has just two hits in his last seven games!mWorryometer reading: 7

Rays 2B Brandon Lowe does have nine home runs but he is batting .204. He has a .230 xBA with a .472 xSLG. His OPS is just .375 against left-handed pitchers. Keep in mind Lowe runs really hot and really cold. A power surge could be due soon, according to Scott, and the average could come with it. Worryometer reading: 5

Astros SP Zack Greinke got banged up a bit in his last start and his ERA is now up to 3.97 with a 4.00 xFIP. The further you dig under the hood, the uglier things get. He has a 9.3% swinging strike rate, his lowest since 2012. Scott is going against the advanced numbers and sees him as someone who deserves to not only be on your roster but in your starting lineups. Worryometer reading: 3

A's 3B Matt Chapman is coming up hip surgery this offseason and just hasn't looked himself. He's batting .211 and while he hasn't been an average hitter, it's the power that is most concerning. He has just a .676 OPS. Worryometer reading: 5

Streaming options

