Happy Monday! Another wild weekend is in the books, which included me eating my hat because Fernando Tatis returned from what looked like a serious injury in 10 days! Not only did he return in the minimum amount of time, but he homered in his first game back. Don't bet against youth, friends. The weekend was a busy one, filled with ace performances, injuries, but most of all, waiver-wire adds. Whether you play in a 10-team league or a 20-team league, names continued to emerge this weekend.

We've talked about Joey Votto and Jazz Chisholm before but we're now at the point where these guys are must-own hitters, especially Chisholm, who is just oozing with swag and upside. As we work our way down to the starting pitchers, Anthony DeSclafani and Kyle Gibson continued to show out. Is it time to trust either? Both? We hit on those two and many deeper names, including J.T. Brubaker and Michael Wacha, who both impressed recently. Make sure to set your lineups with the White Sox-Red Sox set for 11:10 am ET! Good luck everybody.

Injury-riddled news and notes

OMGG players from the weekend

Scott's pick: Reds 1B Joey Votto

Votto cracked three home runs and three doubles throughout the entire week, so Scott is extending this to OMGG player of the week. What makes Scott so excited is that his expected stats show good signs moving forward. Also, Votto talked in the offseason about how he wanted to hit for more power and now he's showing exactly what that is all about. He was basically the Reds' entire offense against Shane Bieber this weekend.

My pick: Mets SP Marcus Stroman

Stroman has continued to pitch extremely well for the Mets this season. This weekend against the Rockies he had the following stat line: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K and 10 whiffs on 90 pitches. He has allowed just two earned runs over his first three starts (only 11 K but just three BB in 20 IP). Stroman entered today with a 65% groundball rate.

Hitters to consider adding

Reds 1B Joey Votto (60% rostered). See above.

(60% rostered). See above. Dodgers 2B Zach McKinstry (56%). The most-viewed player in CBS Fantasy, McKinstry has been yet another random great find by the Dodgers. Scott thinks the playing time will dry up eventually and we don't consider him a "must-add" in normal-sized leagues.

(56%). The most-viewed player in CBS Fantasy, McKinstry has been yet another random great find by the Dodgers. Scott thinks the playing time will dry up eventually and we don't consider him a "must-add" in normal-sized leagues. Marlins SS Jazz Chisholm (71%). Close to being a must-add, Chisholm has excelled thanks in part to a high walk rate early in the season, and while we don't see that continuing at its current pace, his .737 xSLG means it's worth adding him in all league and taking a shot on his upside.

(71%). Close to being a must-add, Chisholm has excelled thanks in part to a high walk rate early in the season, and while we don't see that continuing at its current pace, his .737 xSLG means it's worth adding him in all league and taking a shot on his upside. Diamondbacks 2B/3B Eduardo Escobar (86%). With six homers so far, Escobar looks like he might have another 35-homer season in him. In a points league, it's a close call between Escobar and Chisholm but Scott is leaning with the Marlins second baseman in both formats.

(86%). With six homers so far, Escobar looks like he might have another 35-homer season in him. In a points league, it's a close call between Escobar and Chisholm but Scott is leaning with the Marlins second baseman in both formats. Rays 2B/3B/SS Joey Wendle (42%). Wendle has been hot so far, but he's yet to steal a base and could eventually lose his lineup spot to Wander Franco. He's fine in the short-term but doesn't have a ton of upside.

(42%). Wendle has been hot so far, but he's yet to steal a base and could eventually lose his lineup spot to Wander Franco. He's fine in the short-term but doesn't have a ton of upside. Diamondbacks OF Kole Calhoun (54%). Calhoun has shown capable of providing a big home run total so he's a useful option for teams that need cheap power.



(54%). Calhoun has shown capable of providing a big home run total so he's a useful option for teams that need cheap power. Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (40%). The Pirates have had several surprising performances on the hitting side thus far, but the one that's most interesting to Scott is Reynolds, who was a startable Fantasy option in 2019 when he hit .314/.377/.503 with 16 home runs. He's delivering on batting average so far in what's been a tough start for many Fantasy managers in that category.

Pitchers to consider adding