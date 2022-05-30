Happy Memorial Day, everyone! We hope you're enjoying your time off and there's more baseball coming your way shortly. The Monday slate kicks things off on the early side with the Brewers vs. the Cubs followed by the Twins vs. the Tigers. There's more on the afternoon slate as the Padres take on the Cardinals. None of the three games feature any front-end rotation pitchers, so I'm expecting some fireworks, a lot of hits and hopefully some runs to go along with them.

The weekend featured a lot of fun developments on the Fantasy Baseball side. Below we'll dive into more of the action from the weekend. Also, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball.

Royce returns, but not for long

When the Twins called up prospect Royce Lewis earlier this season, it was supposed to be just for a short period of time while Carlos Correa spent time on the injured list. But Lewis hit the heck out of the ball and at least showed flashes that he was ready to hit regularly against major league pitching. Lewis was ultimately sent down when Correa came off the IL, but the expectation was he would play a few more positions down in the minors to later be recalled. The Twins decided to recall Lewis this weekend and send prospect Jose Miranda back down after struggling in his MLB debut.

That was the good news. The bad news is Lewis got injured on Sunday. The silver lining is that he's just dealing with a bone bruise and while there's no certain timetable on it just yet, he is not expected to miss an extended period of time (despite being placed on the IL).

Lewis suffered the injury when he crashed into the center field wall making a terrific catch in Sunday's victory over the Royals. Now comes the waiting period, but if the swelling goes down as expected, the 22-year-old budding start will be back in the mix. And if Lewis hits anything like he did during his time replacing Correa, you'll want him in your lineups everywhere. Check your waiver wire now and scoop up Lewis as a high-upside stash.

The best each league has to offer

At this point, it's fair to consider Rays SP Shane McClanahan an ace. McClanahan had another special outing this weekend against a tough Yankees lineup. McClanahan pitched six innings of one-run ball and struck out seven. This was his fifth win of the season and he improves to 4-0 with a 1.11 ERA over his last five starts. He has been the most dominant pitcher in the AL in the month of May. It's fair to consider him an SP1 at this point.

Corbin Burnes ripped off 11 strikeouts in seven shutout innings of work against the Cardinals on Sunday and induced 16 swinging strikes. Burnes' ERA now improves to 1.95 on the season and he's making another pitch for NL Cy Young. He's been the best pitcher in the NL.

News and lineup notes

