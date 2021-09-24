The 2021 Fantasy Baseball season is nearing its end, but we're headed for a wild weekend of action that will likely determine the fate of your league. It's Dan Schneier here this morning to get you updated on all of the action you missed from Thursday night if you happened to be watching Thursday Night Football.

Today, we'll talk about a 2020 first-round draft pick who struggled somewhat in the first half before going on an absolute tear in the second half and now we're talking about him as the Fantasy MVP. We'll also talk about a breakout outfielder from a roster that rarely gets a lot of pub. Finally, we'll dive into Scott White's Dynasty stockwatch to get you up to date on everything you need to know for your Dynasty leagues moving forward.

Soto for Fantasy MVP?

Remember when Fantasy managers were panicking about Nationals OF Juan Soto in the first half? That seems to be a distant memory now as he continues to absolutely tear up the second half of the season since the All-Star and that continued on Thursday night against the Reds. Soto went 3 for 3 with two solo bombs that made the difference in a 3-2 win.

At this point it's fair to ask if Soto is deserving of the Fantasy MVP title. The 22-year-old star has been an on-base demon in the second half and he's now batting .325 with a .325/.470/.599. Despite playing for Washington, the counting stats are great with 106 runs and 92 RBI to go along with his 29 homers and nine stolen bases. This is what managers were expecting when they dropped the first-round pick on Soto.

Mountcastle continues breakout second half

Orioles OF Ryan Mountcastle was more of a deep sleeper this past March, and it wasn't easy to get excited about a hitter in that Baltimore lineup. But after a torrid second half of the 2021 season, he's positioning himself as a buzzworthy player for Fantasy drafts next March. Mountcastle continued to smash on Thursday night when he went 2 for 4 with a solo homer against the Rangers.

This was the 31st home run for the breakout 24-year-old has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break. He has now hit 17 home runs in 52 games since the break and is sure to be on a lot of target lists come draft season in 2022.

Hernandez joins the 30-10 club

Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernandez made more than a few avoid lists this past March during draft season, but it turns out his production is here to stay. On Thursday, Hernandez went 2 for 4 with his 30th home run against the Twins. With that shot he now joins the 30-10 club -- 30 homers and 10 steals. The 28-year-old is one of only 10 batters this season in the 30-10 club.

Dynasty stockwatch

Scott White took a spin into Dynasty Fantasy Baseball on Thursday and delivered his Stockwatch piece. The focus was on players and prospects he has moved up his rankings including Sandy Alcantara and Nick Yorke. He featured 15 players who have seen their value change for the long haul and broke down why. You might want to consider making a move for them in your leagues. Let's break down a few that caught our attention below: