Happy Friday, everyone! It was an especially happy Thursday night for New York Mets fans as they embarked on arguably the most pivotal series remaining for them this season -- against the Braves. And if you're a Mets fan, you have to love the decision to turn to Edwin Diaz for a SIX-out save. Two innings of sparkling work from one of baseball's best closers got the job done.

The Angels got something special done on Thursday night when they set an MLB record by scoring all seven of their runs on solo home runs -- Shohei Ohtani blasted a pair of them. Oh, and AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander spun another gem on Thursday, and this one put some extra change in his pocket in the form of a guarantee. Verlander's outing on Thursday cashed in a $25 million player option for the 2023 season -- not like the Astros weren't going to pick it up anyway if given the chance.

Below, we'll break down some other key takeaways from Thursday's action.

Is Springs back for the stretch run?

Jeffrey Springs delivered his first quality start since June 24 with six strong innings. Springs allowed just four hits, didn't walk a batter, struck out six and also only allowed two unearned runs. After this start, Springs dropped his ERA to 2.50 on the season with 83 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings. He also has thrown just 16 walks in 14 starts this season with a 13.3% swinging strike rate.

The biggest question for Springs right now might just be his innings -- he threw just 44 2/3 last year and he's already up to nearly 80 this year. His career high came back in 2017 when he threw 112 1/3 innings.

Who's hot

Alec Bohm continues to cook as of late and Thursday was no different. He hit a three-run homer -- his eighth of the season. That brings the total over his past 40 games to four homers, nine doubles, 23 runs, 24 RBI and a .363 batting average. He's been the eighth-best Roto third baseman over his last 28 games and 16th-best in H2H points leagues. Despite all this, Bohm remains rostered in just 67% of CBS leagues, and he has six games on the slate for next week.

Who's not

Joe Musgrove looked like a Cy Young candidate for the majority of the first half of the season, but he looked nothing like that pitcher on Thursday night. Musgrove got hit hard again on Thursday when he allowed six earned runs through 4 2/3 innings against the Rockies. He also allowed eight hits, one walk and struck out six batters. Musgrove has now allowed a 7.29 ERA over hisplast four starts.

Hernandez looks pretty good in that role

Jonathan Hernandez has been looking strong in his new audition to be the Rangers closer, and that continued on Thursday night. Hernandez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth innings for his second save and looked absolutely dominant doing it. He threw all three of his sinker, slider and changeup -- and he averaged 98.8 mph on the sinker. He's just 12% rostered but that figures to skyrocket.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: