Happy Monday! I hope you had a great first weekend of Fantasy Baseball. If you have Jose Berrios and/or Corbin Burnes, then chances are you're feeling pretty good. This is a good time to remind people (myself included) not to overreact early on. While Berrios, Burnes, and even Zack Wheeler were amazing this weekend, it's only one of hopefully 32 starts this season. You should be optimistic, but we need more data before we can make any brash proclamations.

That's why we introduced "Believe It or Not" on the podcast today. Along with that, we highlight the weekend's biggest winners/losers, get you up to date on all of the closer situations, and hit the waiver wire. Is Yermin Mercedes a must-add player? Who is he!? Let's find out.

And of course, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Ohtani shows out

Ohtani started on the mound and batted No. 2 in the order for the Angels on Sunday night. Here are the stats and numbers to know from what was the most exciting individual performances so far in this young season:

Threw nine pitches 100 MPH or higher

Had two batted balls over 109 MPH exit velocity, including a 451-foot HR, his second of the season (the guy is a freak)

Final pitching line: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K, 12 whiffs on 92 pitches

After pitching four scoreless innings, Angels manager Joe Maddon left him in entirely too long, Ohtani almost got killed at the plate on an awkward collision after he got the strikeout. The good news is that Ohtani is expected to have escaped the wild collision with some general soreness and he was not removed because of any injury. He'll be re-evaluated tomorrow.

OMGG player of the weekend

While we typically reserve the "Oh My Goodness Gracious" player of the weekend for studs, Chris reminded us that this segment can feature players that made you say "Oh my goodness gracious" for the wrong reasons.

Through his first start, he doesn't appear to have fixed any issues from last year. His fastball spin rate was still low and he still threw way too many fastballs. He struggled with control, finishing with three walks to only three strikeouts. I didn't see what I wanted to see.

I agree with Chris that he's not throwing his pitches with conviction and he is not throwing confidently. Paddack has the Rangers this week, so you should definitely leave him in your lineup, but if he doesn't show out against Texas, that's when you have to start thinking of Paddack is potentially a matchup play only.

Scott's pick: Yermin Mercedes, DH, White Sox

Mercedes made Scott's updated Week 2 preview of 10 sleeper hitters and here's why: He started three games in a row as a DH and despite not showing out much in the spring, he collected eight hits in the two games before going 0 for 3 on "Sunday Night Baseball." The 28-year-old was long passed over in the minors but is making good on his shot now, and with four lefties on the schedule for the White Sox, he's likely to stick in the lineup for this week based on the matchups. He's worth taking a flyer on, and in ESPN leagues he's catcher eligible. In those leagues, he's especially worth targeting.

My pick: Jose Berrios, SP, Twins

Berrios was brilliant in his season debut. Here's his stat line: 6 IP, 0 H, 12 K, 0 BB, 18 whiffs on 84 pitches. Most notably, nine of Berrios' 18 whiffs came on his curveball. His fastball velocity was on the rise again. It was 93.1 in 2019, 94.5 in 2020 and 95.3 in his first start in 2021.

Chris is not buying in until he sees him string together more starts entering ace territory.

Bonus pick: Corbin Burnes, SP, Brewers

Here was Burnes' stat line against the Twins: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER (HR allowed to Buxton), 0 BB, 11 K, 17 whiffs on 87 pitches. He threw 42 cutters that averaged 96 MPH apparently.

With Burnes it's all about how long he's going to last. His stuff is nasty.

Other news and notes

Believe it or not

Julian Merryweather is the new Blue Jays closer?

Chris is skeptical, specifically because Jordan Romano has also been stellar, while Scott has a different read on the situation and believes Merryweather has been so lights out that he might have the opportunity to run away with the job. Romano was used in the eighth inning to face the top of the order in a 3-1 game before Merryweather threw a perfect ninth with two Ks to pick up his second save. Merryweather is currently only 21% rostered in CBS leagues.

Buster Posey is back!?

Posey had two hits this weekend and both were home runs, putting him halfway to his 2019 HR total. That is what has been missing: the ability to drive the ball. There is some confirmation bias, but Chris is buying into Posey improving from taking a whole year off and believes he can jump into the top 12 at catcher.

Means threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit with five Ks against the Red Sox. His changeup looked better than ever with 14 swinging strikes. At this point, Scott believes he is in must-roster territory but he would bench him for this coming week's start against the Yankees on the road.

Zack Wheeler is a top-12 SP?

Wheeler vs. ATL: 7 innings, 1 H, 0 ER, 10 K, 16 whiffs on 90 pitches. His fastball velocity was up a tick to 97.7 MPH. Chris is not buying into Wheeler becoming a top-12 SP, but he's not too far off.

Waiver-wire hitters

Waiver-wire pitchers