What makes baseball so great is the unpredictability of the sport. On one night you have Huascar Ynoa, Alex Cobb and Freddy Peralta pitching like aces and the next you have Stephen Strasburg, Max Fried and Blake Snell getting bombed. More on Strasburg in a bit but let's focus on Fried and Snell. These two starts were especially frustrating because they were against the Marlins and Pirates, respectively. With all due respect to Marlins and Pirates fans, those are two of the worst offenses in baseball!

It actually came out after Fried's start that he'll be sent for an MRI on his hamstring. Perhaps that contributed to his last two starts. You can try to buy low on Snell but, as we talked about on the podcast, Snell has been overrated for Fantasy the past few seasons. The guy hasn't completed six innings in a start since July 21, 2019. There's no doubting the talent. We all saw it on full display in the postseason. But for whatever reason, the lack of consistency and volume in terms of innings pitched has made Snell a letdown.

And of course, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Strasburg Worryometer

USATSI

Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg just didn't have it on Tuesday night against the Cardinals. He allowed eight runs -- seven earned -- in just four innings. Here was his final stat line: 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 3 K. The raw stat line was the least of his worries. What's even more concerning is that he generated just three whiffs and his velocity was down across the board on all of his pitches. His average fastball velocity was just 90.9 mph and he topped out at only 92.9 mph. His average velocity was down two mph from his first start.

At one point in between innings, Strasburg was seen rubbing the top of his pitching shoulder. Manager Dave Martinez said after the game he was dealing with mechanical issues and nothing injury related. Of course, this wouldn't be the first time we've heard a manager undersell a concern with one of his players.

Scott is putting a 6 (out of 10) on his Worryometer. As Scott made clear, if he's throwing close to 90 mph, things will continue to go poorly and it seemed like he was favoring his neck/shoulder area and not finishing his pitches. Of course, Strasburg is no stranger to health issues.

The expectation is Strasburg will be dropping quite a bit in both of our rankings -- and we will be talking rankings updates later this week.

More news and notes

Fantasy Baseball Today Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Waiver wire hitters

Marlins OF Adam Duvall jumped off the box score page on Tuesday going 4 for 5 with two HRs, seven RBI and four runs. He has now homered in back-to-back days and remains just 10% rostered despite playing in six games next week. Both Scott and I wouldn't add him unless you're playing in a five-OF league -- preferably categories -- and you need power.

jumped off the box score page on Tuesday going 4 for 5 with two HRs, seven RBI and four runs. He has now homered in back-to-back days and remains just 10% rostered despite playing in six games next week. Both Scott and I wouldn't add him unless you're playing in a five-OF league -- preferably categories -- and you need power. Athletics SS Jed Lowrie went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer, his second home run of the season. He is 19% rostered and plays in six games next week, including three in Baltimore. Scott doesn't think it's imperative to add him to your team. He would compare the production you'll get from Lowrie to the rest of the season to what you'll get from Jorge Polanco. He can be a relevant fantasy contributor, but given his injury history, be careful about making a swap for a contributor.

went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer, his second home run of the season. He is 19% rostered and plays in six games next week, including three in Baltimore. Scott doesn't think it's imperative to add him to your team. He would compare the production you'll get from Lowrie to the rest of the season to what you'll get from Jorge Polanco. He can be a relevant fantasy contributor, but given his injury history, be careful about making a swap for a contributor. Tigers C Wilson Ramos hit two home runs on Tuesday and now has six homers on the year. He entered Tuesday with an 82% hard contact rate and the highest average exit velocity (101.2) in baseball. So would you drop Posey, Narvaez, Murphy, Garver? Scott said yes on all four of them. As Scott made clear, ride it out with the hot hand at catcher and don't get attached to anyone unless you have J.T. Realmuto. The post, post, post-hype sleeper.

hit two home runs on Tuesday and now has six homers on the year. He entered Tuesday with an 82% hard contact rate and the highest average exit velocity (101.2) in baseball. So would you drop Posey, Narvaez, Murphy, Garver? Scott said yes on all four of them. As Scott made clear, ride it out with the hot hand at catcher and don't get attached to anyone unless you have J.T. Realmuto. The post, post, post-hype sleeper. Tigers 3B Renato Nunez has homered in back-to-back games, but will he play once Miguel Cabrera is back? He's only 5% rostered, so this is a deep league play, but his defensive issues could hold him back from regular playing time.

has homered in back-to-back games, but will he play once Miguel Cabrera is back? He's only 5% rostered, so this is a deep league play, but his defensive issues could hold him back from regular playing time. Diamondbacks 3B Eduardo Escobar went 2 for 4 and has multiple hits in four of his last five games, and he's only 68% rostered with six games next week. Another CI, Reds 1B Joey Votto just had back-to-back days with a homer and is only 52% rostered. Scott is very excited about Votto and would be going out to grab him in any league he's available. Scott sees a bounceback for Votto this year now that he has made a concerted effort to drive the baseball, and the advanced stats back it up. Scott says he needs to be rostered in most leagues right now.

Bullpen updates

Wednesday stream options