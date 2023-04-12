Happy Wednesday, everyone! We led off yesterday's newsletter with a downer -- Adam Duvall going down with injury -- so today we'll lead with optimism and hope. News broke Tuesday that two big prospects will be getting the call up to the majors. These are players you should be looking to your waiver wire now to scoop up and at least add to the back end of your Fantasy Baseball benches. But there is room for more production with both players. Those two prospects getting the call are Rays SP Taj Bradley and Twins 2B Edward Julien.

What to know about Bradley & Julien

Taj Bradley gets the call for Tampa with Zach Eflin heading to the IL with lower-back tightness. Bradley has a big-time fastball and a cutter that might be an even better pitch and he displayed strong command at the minor-league level. Bradley made 28 starts last year between Double-A and Triple-A ,and here are the stats: 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 141 K over 133.1 innings.

The big question regarding Bradley is whether he has lasting power and that impacts how much of your free-agent budget you'll want to allocate to him. The good news is that Chris Towers provided an instant and in-depth reaction to the news on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and you can find that here. Chris answered the big questions about Bradley and what kind of investment you should make to acquire him now.

Twins infield prospect Edouard Julien also put together some nifty minor league numbers last season: .300 average, .441 OBP, 17 HR, 19 SB. He's an electric prospect with only modest power but the ability to go to all fields and real speed on the basepaths. He also put together a very strong World Baseball Classic that opened a lot of eyes. Julien has experience at 2B, 3B, LF and 1B during his minors career and that could help him stick in the Twins lineup.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Buy or Sell: Early hot hitters

There's nothing quite like a good overreaction in any Fantasy sport. Scott White aimed to figure out whether we should or shouldn't be overreacting -- or I guess in that sense reacting properly -- to some of the hottest hitters in baseball right now. After all, we're not even halfway through April yet!

Scott provided actionable advice on whether or not to buy, sell or hold these hot hitters: Bryan Reynolds, Wander Franco, Matt Chapman, Xander Bogaerts, Gleyber Torres, James Outman, Brian Anderson, Orlando Arcia, Garrett Cooper, and Jorge Mateo. You can find his complete analysis on these hitters here.

A few hitters stood out:

Chapman: "Matt Chapman has a lengthy track record of being one thing. Sometimes he's a better version of that thing, like in 2018 and 2019. Sometimes he's a lesser version of it, like in 2021 and last year. But that thing has always kept his batting average on the wrong side of .250. True, his strikeout rate is closer to 20 percent than 30 so far, which is more like it was during his good years, and there were reports this spring of him working with Bo Bichette to develop a two-strike approach. But it's also possible that players who impact the ball as hard as Chapman does sometimes just get really hot like this, as happened last July, when he hit .325 with nine homers. He went on to hit .196 the rest of the way."

Mateo: "I mean ... Jorge Mateo led the AL with 35 stolen bases last year, so if you're asking if he can sustain his current steals pace in the most stolen base-friendly environment we've seen in decades, the answer is yes ... provided he keeps his job. It's the hitting that seems like a poor bet to continue. Even with the success he's found at the plate so far, his Statcast page is all lit up in blue, much like last year. True, his strikeout rate is slightly improved, and he's putting the ball in the air less, which is probably for the best for someone with low quality-of-contact readings. None of these improvements are dramatic enough to think they'll stick over a larger sample, though, and we're still talking about a guy who reached base at a .267 clip last year."

What's going on shortstop?

Shortstop looked like the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball just two weeks ago, but that has certainly changed. No position has been hit harder by injuries so far. Let's recap:

We already lost Oneil Cruz for four months.

Tim Anderson was placed on the IL with a sprained left knee and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Lenyn Sosa was recalled.

Corey Seager left his game on Tuesday with hamstring tightness.

Dansby Swanson left Tuesday night with cramping (David Ross didn't sound overly concerned).

Carlos Correa has missed two straight with back spasms and was off to a terrible start at the plate.

Most added replacements for injured shortstops

Jorge Mateo up to 74% rostered



Brice Turang up to 58%



Orlando Arcia up to 53%



Nico Hoerner is somehow 77% rostered -- check in shallower leagues



Deeper league options: Jon Berti (33% rostered, 2B/3B/SS eligible)



Bryson Stott (40% rostered, 2B/SS eligible)

News & notes