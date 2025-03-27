There are zero more days until Opening Day. We're here. All the planning, the ranking, the arguing, and the drafting, it has all been leading to this.

Of course, it hasn't really been leading to this. Because this is just the start of it. We've got six months of baseball before we know if all that planning, ranking, arguing, and drafting was leading to a championship or just another long, cold, lonely offseason as a loser.

But it all starts today, and while we won't be able to make any definitive statements about what we were right or wrong about based on one day, there's still plenty to look out for. So, before we get to our bold predictions and official picks for the 2025 MLB season, here's a brief list of 10 questions I'll be looking for answers to on Opening Day and in the first series of the season: