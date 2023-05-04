Happy Thursday, everyone! It's time to unpack some of the most exciting moments from Wednesday's action on the Fantasy Baseball front, and where else to start other than the slugfest city by the Braves. Atlanta put on a hitting clinic on Tuesday, scoring 14 runs on 18 hits, including six home runs. Ronald Acuña continued his fantastic start to the season with his sixth homer and his 14th stolen base, while Ozzie Albies went 4-for-5 with his ninth homer. Marcell Ozuna, who hasn't been playing much lately, made the most of his opportunity, going 3-for-5 with a double dong and 5 RBI. Austin Riley, who's been slow out of the gate, also hit his sixth homer. It was simply a great night to have Braves in your Fantasy Baseball lineups and a pure joy to check the box score.

We'll dive into more of the action from Wednesday including two highly anticipated pitching debuts.

Prospects struggle in debuts

Arizona SP Brandon Pfaadt had a rough debut against the Texas Rangers, giving up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched while allowing four home runs. Pfaadt struggled to keep his slider in check, throwing four swinging strikes and a 35% CSW on the pitch.

Dodgers SP Gavin Stone had a tough outing against the Phillies, giving up five runs in four innings pitched while striking out just one batter.

If you invested heavily in either pitcher -- more than likely it was Pfaadt -- and the best thing you can do right now is hold. In weekly leagues, it might make sense to bench both starters until they prove otherwise. Just because you paid a hefty price doesn't mean they have to immediately be impact pitchers in your lineup. Stashing them on your benches has a ton of value, too, and if you're playing in Roto leagues it makes more sense to protect your ratios. The Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast broke down these anticipated outings here.

Next up?

We're still waiting for another exciting prospect debut who cashes in early, and the Reds have a few prospects who could be next to make an impact at the Major League level. This includes Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who's been impressing with his bat in Double-A. Shortstop Matt McLain is another name to watch, as is left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott. Eury Perez is also making waves, striking out 11 in a start at Double-A on Tuesday and potentially making a jump to Triple-A.

Sell high on Bieber?

Guardians SP Shane Bieber put in a solid performance against the Yankees, giving up just two earned runs over eight innings pitched. However, despite the quality start, there are reasons to be cautious about Bieber's long-term prospects. His whiff rates have dropped across the board, and his ERA and FIP suggest that he's been getting lucky so far this season. Additionally, his BABIP is low, despite allowing a career-high 93 MPH AVG EV against. For those reasons, it may be worth considering selling high on Bieber if you can get a good return. Look to.target a manager in your league with injuries to their SP1 or SP2 -- or a lack.of depth altogether at SP.

News and notes