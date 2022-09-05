Happy Monday, everyone! And Happy Labor Day! Hopefully, most of you can enjoy one of the summer's final days as we near the start of the NFL season and the stretch run of your Fantasy Baseball seasons. As we transition toward this final stretch run, the Fantasy Baseball Today newsletter will also be transitioning to three times per week -- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday -- with some exceptions.

We'll lead off today's newsletter with a much-needed victory for the previously somewhat floundering New York Yankees. Maybe that's harsh, but if you ask Yankee fans themselves, they'd probably tell you a similarly brutally honest truth about their expectations for this team right now. And that's why Aaron Judge cracking his 53rd homer to help the Yankees get that win on Sunday meant so much to them. Judge also manufactured a run later in the game and that's all his team needed to secure a 2-1 win against a Rays team that had been catching up -- to some degree -- in the standings.

"I think sometimes we get a little caught up in chasing results," Judge said to reporters after the game. "You've got to get caught up in the process of preparing the right way and sticking to a good approach, and I saw that up and down the line."

We'll dive into more of the action from this weekend below, but first, make sure you're caught up with hall things going on over CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott broke down his Week 23 sleeper hitters, sleeper pitchers and his favorite two-start pitchers. We'll profile one of our favorites from each of the three categories below.

A sleeper hitter from Scott, Lars Nootbaar: "Even when the Cardinals try to take Nootbaar out of the lineup, he comes off the bench with two walks and a game-winning homer, as happened Wednesday. They have the second-best hitter matchups this week, going up against the hapless Nationals and Pirates rotations, but the way Nootbaar's last month has gone, he'd be worth starting regardless."

A sleeper pitcher from Scott: "Cueto rebounded nicely from a seven-run disaster two turns ago and retains an ERA below 3.00 for reasons that are difficult to ascertain. With matchups this week against two bottom-10 offenses, the Mariners and Athletics, better not to overthink it."

Scott also likes Jack Flaherty as a two-start sleeper and he's my favorite pitck. The upside is made obvious by not only the raw pitching talent but more importantly this week's matchups against the Nationals and Pirates. It doesn't really get more pitcher-friendly than that.

Casas called up

The most interesting call up of the weekend was Triston Casas getting the nod from the Red Sox. Casas collected an infield single in his first game with the Red Sox and Sunday and is expected to start against right-handed pitchers for the remainder of the season. The interesting news is that he is also expected to play nearly every day against left-handed pitchers, at least according to what manager Alex Cora said. His upside is obvious even in a potential platoon role. Casas, 22, swatted 12 homers with 41 RBI and a .281 average in 76 minor league games this season. He should be scooped up in deeper mixed leagues.

Casas is one of several players Scott featured in his latest waiver wire. You can find the rest of his wire recommendations here.

Here's what Scott said about scooping up Casas: "An ankle injury cost Casas a big chunk of the season, keeping him from putting up the kind of numbers we were hoping to see at Triple-A Worcester. But a late surge -- namely, a .352 (25 for 71) batting average, three home runs and as many walks as strikeouts (15) over his final 19 games -- preceded his promotion to the big leagues. He was in the lineup Sunday, going 1 for 4, and apparently, that's going to be the norm. "We're going to use him the right way," said manager Alex Cora. "He's going to play almost every day. He did an outstanding job the last few weeks." First base is a deep position, but Casas has been compared to everyone from Cody Bellinger to Freddie Freeman and could make an immediate impact."

Morris gets a shot

Zach Plesac going on the IL provided Cody Morris an opportunity to get a start for the Guardians. Unfortunately, it wasn't the start we were hoping for as Morris labored through 54 pitches just to get through two innings. He threw 24-of-54 pitches outside the strike zone and that led to two weeks. The swing-and-miss ability is what draws you to Morris and it's why he's still an excellent asset in a Dynasty format, but it's difficult to trust him in redraft -- at least not yet.

Who's hot

The breakout of all breakout picks -- Julio Rodriguez -- may be saving his best Fantasy outputs for the end of the season. Rodriguez went 4-for-6 on Sunday with a home run and a stolen base. His homer was a 407-foot blast and it was his 23rd of the season. He also stole his 24th bag. He's getting awfully close to racking up a 30-30 season at 21 years old!

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: