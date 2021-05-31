Happy Memorial Day, everybody. Make sure to set those lineups bright and early as we have games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. It was another strong weekend for Tyler O'Neill and Tarik Skubal, who have emerged as near must-add players in Fantasy Baseball. You can ready more about each of them below.

We fired up the Dropometer on the podcast, starting with the polarizing Blake Snell and Luis Castillo. For the most part, both have been sunk costs this season, with the latter accruing just 13 Fantasy points on the year. Even still, Scott White couldn't bring himself to rank either higher than a 4 on the Dropometer. Basically, a 10 is a player you can drop everywhere, while a 1 is somebody you should keep on your roster. As bad as Snell has been, he still has a 3.57 xFIP. Both should remain on your bench for the foreseeable future.

O'Neill now delivering as a post-hype sleeper

It wasn't too long ago that Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was considered a top prospect and prospective Fantasy baseball breakout. It hasn't happened just yet, but we might be on the brink of seeing the long-awaited breakout. The 25-year-old returned from the IL earlier this week and homered in three consecutive games from Thursday through Saturday. He has gone deep six times in the last nine games he played in. On Saturday, he delivered a bomb to centerfield that went 450 feet in addition to driving a double.

The most interesting development here is certainly that O'Neill has been given no other option than to alter his grip on the bat after fracturing his middle finger earlier this month (which led to the IL stint). So far, the new grip is working wonders for a prospect who always had an exciting deal of raw power.

O'Neill is not just a raw power prospect in Fantasy, and that's what makes his outlook over the rest of the season even more exciting. He has stolen four bases this season in addition to his 11 homers.

It's not all perfect when you go under the hood. O'Neill has just a 2% walk rate and a 34% strikeout rate. But there is also reason for serious optimism when referring to his advanced stats. O'Neill's xwOBA on contact is in the 98th percentile. His barrel rate is the best in baseball, and his xSLG is the best in baseball as well.

O'Neill is 58% rostered right now and he has seven games in the coming Week 10.

Scott doesn't view him as a must-add in all formats and would hesitate to add him in points leagues. Even though his expected stats back up his power, it almost just seems too good to be true to barreling the ball that consistently. Scott is prioritizing him in category leagues -- specifically five-OF leagues but also three-OF leagues.

Skubal continues to outpitch expectations

Tigers SP Tarik Skubal blanked the Yankees over six innings in his last start. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out eight batters over six. He also induced a very healthy 15 swinging strikes on 95 pitches. What's most interesting about Skubal's recent string of quality starts is that it comes with a key change to his pitch mix. Skubal has gone back to the old version of his changeup and he has ditched his splitter since his start on 5/14. So far, the results have been excellent.

Both Scott and I are impressed by this three-start stretch for Skubal. Scott thinks there's a good chance he keeps this going. Scott would rank Skubal ahead of another potential waiver wire add from the Tigers: Spencer Turnbull.

More news and notes

Waiver wire pitchers

Mariners SP Yusei Kikuchi's most recent outing vs. TEX: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (75% rostered)



most recent outing vs. TEX: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (75% rostered) Tigers SP Casey Mize's most recent outing vs. NYY: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (71%)

most recent outing vs. NYY: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (71%) Cubs SP Adbert Alzolay's most recent outing vs. CIN: 5.2, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (64%)

most recent outing vs. CIN: 5.2, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (64%) Rockies SP Jon Gray's most recent outing at PIT: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, (68%)

most recent outing at PIT: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, (68%) Pirates SP JT Brubaker's most recent outing vs. COL: 6 IP, 0, ER, 1 BB, 8 K, (54%)

most recent outing vs. COL: 6 IP, 0, ER, 1 BB, 8 K, (54%) Tigers SP Spencer Turnbull's most recent outing vs. NYY: 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (63%)

Waiver wire hitters