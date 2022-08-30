Happy Tuesday, everyone! It's an especially happy Tuesday for baseball fans everywhere as St. Louis Cardinals DH Albert Pujols cracked his 694th career home run. Despite falling behind 0-2 in the count, Pujols ripped one to the opposite field. On the broadcast I heard the coolest stat -- it was the 450th different pitcher Pujols has homered against -- a major-league record -- passing Barry Bonds. Pujols is now just two home runs shy of Alex Rodriguez's all-time number and is nearing the 700 mark!

Should Fantasy managers have any interest now in Pujols? It's one of many topics covered on today's Fantasy Baseball Today podcast.

We'll dive into all of the key takeaways from Monday's action below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy. Scott White broke down several players you should consider scooping up in his waiver wire here.

Here's what Scott had to say about top prospect Corbin Carroll who was just called up by Arizona: "It doesn't matter if your league is points or categories, three-outfielder or five-outfielder, 10 teams, 12 teams or 15 teams. Carroll is must-add amid reports of his promotion Monday. High-profile prospect call-ups have been hit-or-miss the past couple years, but the upside for this one is too high for you to risk missing out. From the day he first set foot in the minors in 2019, Carroll has demonstrated a premium 70-grade hit tool with a patient approach and speed to spare. The power has only improved with each passing year, going beyond what scouts initially projected for his smallish stature. True, the Diamondbacks' Double- and Triple-A affiliates are hitter-friendly, but Carroll's exit velocities are on point. Even during his short stay in High-A prior to the injury last year, it's clear his bat was primed for damage."

And here's Scott's take on another top prospect who is finally starting to warm up on Riley Greene: "On the day Corbin Carroll is coming up, Greene serves as a perfect reminder that the high-profile prospect call-up doesn't always go as planned. The 21-year-old rookie may finally be rounding into form, though. He has multiple hits in six of his past seven games, batting .467 (14 for 30) with two homers, a triple and two doubles during that stretch. We're at a point in the season where you can't afford to mess around too much with upside plays, and a seven-game sample isn't enough to win me over to a player with a near-30 percent strikeout rate, near-55 percent ground-ball rate and virtually nothing in the way of stolen bases. But seeing as Greene was a consensus top-five prospect coming into the year, this could be the start of something."

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

O'Neill can't be stopped

Tyler O'Neill is on a heater right now that doesn't seem to be letting up. O'Neill has been one of the biggest Fantasy disappointments based on where he was drafted, but just like last year, he's catching fire toward the latter end of the year. O'Neill cracked a double dong on Monday and he's now up to 12 homers on the season with five over his last seven games. If you're in shallower leagues, you might have a shot of scooping him up off your waiver wire.

Keep an eye on Mitchell

It's not time to add him yet, but Garrett Mitchell belongs on your radar immediately after the upside he flashed on Monday night. Mitchell collected a homer and a steal on Monday, but what makes that performance even more impressive is that the stolen base came on a pickoff attempt where Mitchell just took off and let it rip. He was too fast for the first baseman to throw him out. His homer? That one was a 110 mph exit velocity crack off the bat that went 414 feet. He's just 10% rostered and we're not suggesting to rush to your waiver wire to grab him now -- but sheesh -- those are some tantalizing tools.

Other notable performances from Monday

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run double to the opposite field off a lefty -- not bad.

Aaron Judge became just the second player in AL history to hit 50 homers before September -- Roger Maris was the other.

Oneil Cruz has been a bit slow with the bat as of late but he ripped a 117.5 mph exit velocity homer off -- Corbin Burnes!

Tommy Pham went 2 for 4 with a run scored. He's 70% rostered.

Franmil Reyes collected another two hits and is now batting .291 with three homers in just 20 games with the Cubs. He's 57% rostered.

Luis Rengifo hit another homer -- his sixth since the start of July -- he's 36% rostered.

Who's hot

Corey Dickerson went 3 for 5 with a homer on Monday and now has 16 hits over his last seven games total. He's just 5% rostered and probably best left for deeper leagues.

Who's not

Jon Berti went 0 for 4 on Monday and is batting .200 in 15 games so far in August. He's still 52% rostered.

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: